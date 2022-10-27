Skip to main content
Kanye West Owes More Than $100,000 In Rent to Miami Art Space, New Civil Complaint Alleges

Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kanye West as a basketball game in March. Getty Images

Surface Area, a gallery space and showroom near the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami, said in complaint filed to Florida’s Southern District Court earlier this week that Ye, formerly Kanye West, owes $145,813 for the “reservation, customization, and use of its rental space as a recording studio.”

Surface Area alleges that Ye and his team agreed to rent out the gallery space on January 5 for the remainder of the month at a rate of $5,000 a day, plus moving expenses of $20,000 and chair rentals. All costs were approved by Steven Victor and Laurence Chandler, Ye’s manager and general manager, according to the complaint.

Once prices were agreed upon, Surface Area cleared the gallery of artwork valued collectively at $50 million to make space for music recording equipment that was then brought in on the 6th, according to the complaint. After the equipment was brought in, rappers 88-Keys, Pardison Fontaine and “others” began recording music.

It appears, based on the court documents, that at the end of the month, Ye and his team moved out of the space, but never paid.

“The Defendant has failed to pay any amounts whatsoever to the Plaintiff,” the complaint reads.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a series of scandals and controversies for the artist. In various interview appearances on TV and podcasts, and posted on social media, Ye has made numerous antisemitic comments. Various business partners and associated celebrities, including Adidas, Gap, and the Creative Artists Agency, have cut ties with the once-lauded musician and clothing designer.

