Kate Fowle, Former MoMA PS1 Director, Joins Hauser & Wirth as Curatorial Senior Director

Kate Fowle, a closely watched museum leader with a nearly-three-decade career as a curator, has joined mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth as curatorial senior director based in New York.

Fowle most recently served as the director of MoMA PS1, the leading contemporary art museum in Queens. She joined PS1 in 2019, replacing the institution’s longtime director Klaus Biesenbach, who had departed to lead the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

From 2013 to 2019, Fowle was the chief curator and artistic director of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow, founded by top collectors by Dasha Zhukova and Roman Abramovich. Prior to Garage, Fowle was executive director of the New York–based nonprofit Independent Curators International.

In June 2022, Fowle unexpectedly resigned from MoMA PS1. She didn’t state a reason for her departure, writing in an internal note to staff, “I want you to know that I have deep respect and admiration for you all, and that I am incredibly proud of all the work we have achieved together.”

As a curator, Fowle worked on MoMA PS1’s 2022 iteration of its recurring Greater New York exhibition and said she would see through the realization of its forthcoming survey dedicated to artist Daniel Lind-Ramos, which opens next month. Additionally, she has organized solo shows for artists David Adjaye, John Baldessari, Marcel Broodthaers, Urs Fischer, Robert Longo, Taryn Simon, and Rirkrit Tirivanija, as well as ones for three artists currently represented by Hauser & Wirth: Louise Bourgeois, Rashid Johnson, and Anri Sala.

At Hauser & Wirth, Fowle will focus on working with artists and artist estates, helping them realize their exhibitions both at the gallery and at external venues like museums and public spaces. She will also serve as a writer and editor for the gallery’s two in-house editorial ventures: its book imprint, Hauser & Wirth Publishers, and its magazine, Ursula.

In an email to ARTnews, Hauser & Wirth president Marc Payot said, “We are delighted to have Kate join Hauser & Wirth in a new role that supports a central priority of our gallery: close, constant, consistent collaboration with our artists to further develop their careers through deeper relationships with museums and other cultural institutions in the US and internationally. With her breadth of knowledge and extensive curatorial experience, Kate is poised to support our ongoing work, to help further connect our artists and our artist teams with the wider world.”