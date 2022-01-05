After Pandemic-Related Postponements, Kathmandu Triennale Now Set to Open in February

After a series of pandemic-related postponements pushed it back from its originally planned opening in 2020, the Kathmandu Triennale announced new dates for its fourth edition—now scheduled to open February 11 and run for a month into March. Organized by the Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation and the Siddhartha Arts Foundation, the event is billed in a press release as “the largest and most ambitious artistic project staged in the country to date” and will feature work by more than 100 artists from some 40 countries.

The work will be shown in five different venues: the Patan Museum (in a former royal residence that dates back to the 14th century and now ranks as a UNESCO World Heritage site), Bahadur Shah Baithak (a centuries-old military center that once played home to war elephants), the Nepal Art Council (one of the country’s largest arts venues since its founding in 1962), the Taragaon Museum (devoted to both cultural heritage and contemporary art), and the Siddhartha Art Gallery (opened in the ’80s with a focus on Nepali and international art).

The title for this year’s edition, “Kathmandu Triennale 2077,” refers to the year in the Nepali Bikram Sambat calendar that coincided with 2020 in the Gregorian calendar. The convergence of the two years evinces the spirit of “both a cemented, stagnant time and a fluid, unpredictable variant,” according to the press release. The Triennale’s curatorial team this year is led by artistic director Cosmin Costinas and co-curators Sheelasha Rajbhandari and Hit Man Gurung.

The list of artists and collectives involved follows below.

