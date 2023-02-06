Kelly Taxter Named Deputy Director of New York’s Artists Space

Kelly Taxter has joined Artists Space, a storied New York alternative art space, as its deputy director. She takes the reins from Miriam Katzeff, who formerly held the post.

“While I was still an art student in Boston in the 1990s, Artists Space was central to my understanding of art in New York City, as it’s remained ever since,” Taxter said in a statement. “So many of my mentors and friends have been an integral part of the organization’s history, and it’s an honor to be part of the team and communities defining it now.”

Taxter had most recently been at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, where she had served as director for less than a year. It was not entirely clear why she left her post when she announced her departure in 2021.

Prior to the Parrish, she had been a curator of contemporary art at the Jewish Museum in New York. Before that, she had co-owned the New York gallery Taxter & Spengemann.

Since its founding in 1972, Artists Space has been closely watched for its conceptually driven exhibitions. It has historically offered up-and-comers some of their first major recognition, with recent memorable shows including solo outings for Cameron Rowland, Las Nietas de Nonó, and Jana Euler.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Kelly Taxter to Artists Space,” Jay Sanders, director of Artists Space, said in a statement. “Over the past two decades, Kelly has contributed substantively to the art world in myriad ways. I know she will be a fantastic addition to our team in the important role of Deputy Director, providing vision and leadership that will be integral to our future.”