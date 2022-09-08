Korean Sites Damaged in Aftermath of Hannamnor Typhoon

32 heritage sites in Korea sustained damage following the passing of Typhoon Hannamnor on Monday, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration, a South Korean agency that oversees cultural heritage in the country.

Seokguram Grotto and the Bulguksa Temple site in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, are among that sites reported to have been damaged in the aftermath of the storm, according to a report Thursday from the Korean Herald.

Though it was one of the largest typhoons forecasters have recorded in South Korea’s history, it subsided by Tuesday afternoon after heavy rain and winds without causing major destruction, according to the New York Times.

Historical sites accounted for 24 of the damage cases reported. The highest number of cases where damage to cultural sites was reported, a total of 16, occurred across the North Gyeongsang Province. 14 more cases were reported across the South Gyeongsang and Gyeonggi Provinces, in Seoul and on Jeju Island.

A portion of the roof of a main hall in the Bulguksa Temple, a Korean Buddhist site located outside of Seoul, was reported to have been damaged.

The entrance to the Seokguram Grotto, an 8th century monument enshrining a Buddhist figure that is part of the Bulguksa temple complex was also damaged. Designated a Korean National Treasure and UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Grotto, along with an administrative office located on the grounds, were affected by the storm. Public visitors are currently restricted from entering the site.