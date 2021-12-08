Brooklyn Museum Hires Former Obama Administration Aide as President, COO

The Brooklyn Museum has appointed Kimberly Panicek (KP) Trueblood as its next president and chief operating officer, beginning next year. She replaces David Berliner, who has served in the role since 2016 and was previously a trustee.

Trueblood has an expansive résumé outside of the museum world, most recently serving as chief of staff for the American Civil Liberties Union since 2017. At the ACLU, she spearheaded several organizational changes within the organization, revamped its fundraising infrastructure, and established an analytics department.

She has also worked extensively in politics, as director of White House Operations during President Barack Obama’s administration between 2013 and 2015, and as deputy CFO and budget director for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and then director of operations for Clinton’s transition team. She has held positions in the office of U.S. senator Patty Murray and the Department of the Treasury and served in the U.S. Air Force.

“KP’s appointment comes at a moment of incredible growth for the Brooklyn Museum, and her exceptional leadership experience in social action–oriented organizations will contribute greatly to strengthening our mission and reach,” Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak said in a statement. “I have been blessed to have a great partner in David Berliner, who helped lead the Museum through tremendous change—from doubling audiences to greatly expanding earned revenue—and I am excited to build a new partnership with KP that is just as impactful.”

At the Brooklyn Museum, Trueblood will work with Pasternak to set new strategic goals regarding sustainability and the growth of its audience to fulfill its mission. In a statement, Trueblood said, “From a very young age I dreamed of leading a cultural institution, not only for my love of the arts but for the power of the arts to enact social change. I have seen firsthand how important the Brooklyn Museum is to the local community that it serves, as well as its impact on global audiences and the museum field at large.”