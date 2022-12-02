Skip to main content
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival

The Editors of ARTnews
Digital image of a garden-like space with shiny figures dancing before a stage set.
Jacolby Satterwhite, We Are In Hell When We Hurt Each Other, 2019. ©Jacolby Satterwhite/Courtesy the artist and Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York

LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez.

PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling StoneVarietyBillboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles.

The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, and more.

The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick Martinez, Edgar Ramirez, Tiffany Alfonseca, Abi Polinsky, Abi Polinsky, Rogan Gregory, and the collective For Freedoms. Information about each individual work is available on LA3C’s website.

In a statement, Alfonseca said, “I would say that I wanted to be a part of the LA3C project because I wanted to be a representation for people with Latinx roots. I want to be able to showcase work that’s relatable to the culture and make it accessible to people who can’t afford or are afraid to be a part of the art experience.”

LA3C will also include eight augmented reality pieces that were initially part of an initiative known as “LACMA x Snapchat: Monumental Perspectives.” Artists Mercedes Dorame, I.R. Bach, Glenn Kaino, Ruben Ochoa, Ada Pinkston, Judy Baca, Sandra de la Loza, and Kang Seung Lee will have works on view through that project. Each of their works will be viewable at a specific location in the city.

