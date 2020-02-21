LACMA’s Debt, Mexican Muralism at the Whitney, and More: Morning Links from February 21, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Caroline Baumann, who was recently forced to step down from her post as director of the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, disputes a report by the institution’s inspector general that led to her resignation. [The New York Times]

In an analysis of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s debt, Carolina A. Miranda takes up the question, “Can the museum afford its Peter Zumthor–designed building?” [Los Angeles Times]

The Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, which oversees more than 100 works by Donald Judd, named Ingrid Schaffner its new curator. [ARTnews]

Beijing’s Jingart fair has canceled its third edition, which was set to run May 21 through 24, due to the coronavirus outbreak. [The Art Newspaper]

The Critics

Holland Carter raves that the Whitney Museum’s recently opened “Vida Americana: Mexican Muralists Remake American Art, 1925–1945” is “stupendous, and complicated, and lands right on time.” [The New York Times]

Architect Rem Koolhaas’s exhibition at the Guggenheim in New York explores environmental and social issues, and Michael Kimmelman calls it a “dizzying affair with something of the aesthetic of an old Soviet World’s Fair pavilion.” [The New York Times]

Ahead of the Museum of Modern Art’s upcoming Donald Judd retrospective, which opens March 1, Jerry Saltz reflects on the artist’s creation of a “platform—or a theater—onto which everyone else’s ideas about everything else could be projected.” [Vulture]

Architecture

Architecture critic Martin Filler weighs in on Trump’s proposed executive order requiring all new federal buildings to be designed in the Classical style, writing that the ban on modern architecture is “horrifyingly reminiscent of Hitler’s insistence that public buildings in the Third Reich hew to the Classical tradition.” [The New York Review of Books]

On View

Artist Jonathan Jones has unveiled a public art installation in Sydney’s Hyde Park barracks that highlights “other ways of understanding Aboriginal histories.” [The Guardian]

The largest U.S. exhibition of works by J. M. W. Turner has opened at the Frist Art Museum in Nashville, where over 70 paintings, watercolors, and sketches are on display. [The Art Newspaper]

New York’s Danziger Gallery is showing works by photographer Senta Simond, whose images depict “uninhibited poses made thrilling by Simond’s bold camera angles, cropped compositions, and unmistakable fascination with the bodies before her,” according to Johanna Fateman. [The New Yorker]