LaToya Ruby Frazier Wins 2022 Carnegie International’s Top Prize

Artists LaToya Ruby Frazier, Malcolm Peacock, and Hyphen— have each won one of the Carnegie International Prizes for their participation in the just-opened 58th edition of the Carnegie International. They were honored at a gala marking the show’s opening at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Frazier was awarded the Carnegie Prize, which comes with a metal designed by Tiffany & Co. and that has been gifted to winners since the exhibition’s founding in 1896. Past winners of the award include George Bellows, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Antoni Tàpies, Alexander Calder, Ellsworth Kelly, Josef Albers, Willem de Kooning, On Kawara, Nicole Eisenmen, and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye.

Peacock and Hyphen— were both awarded the Fine Prize, which was established in 2008.

Frazier received the historic prize for her series “More Than Conquerors: A Monument for Community Health Workers of Baltimore, Maryland 2021–2022,” highlighting the efforts of Baltimore health workers and community leaders during the ongoing pandemic. This series is the latest among Frazier’s medium-spanning practice, which has been anchored around issues of social justice, cultural change, and commentary on the American experience and often features photographic work.

“LaToya Ruby Frazier’s urgent and resonant monument to the community healthcare workers during a global pandemic is an especially powerful contribution to the history of the Carnegie Internationals—an exhibition series that has always looked to the contemporary as its starting point,” Eric Crosby, the Carnegie Museum’s director, said in a statement.

Malcolm Peacock’s The insistent desire for and impossibility of being brought together work by a group of Black individuals. Visitors can only enter the space one at a time and on select days. Peacock’s practice considers the emotional, mental, and physical spaces of Black subjects.

Hyphen—, an artist collective based in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, won for their presentation As if there is no sun on the life and work of painter Kustiya (1934–2012). Members Akmalia Rizqita, Grace Samboh, and Ratna Mufida are dedicated to presenting Indonesian art history through research, archiving, publishing, hosting residencies, making exhibitions, and generating conversations.

“We are also thrilled to recognize the important practice of Hyphen—, a collective based in Indonesia informed by feminist thinking and a commitment to surfacing underrepresented histories in art,” Crosby’s statement continued, “as well as Malcolm Peacock, an artist who opens up new approaches to making a space of intimacy and dialogue within existing structures of art.”

The jury included Crosby; Jordan Carter, curator at Dia Art Foundation in New York; Ellen Kessler, the museum’s advisory board chair; artist Park McArthur, who participated in the Carnegie International’s previous edition; Roger Nelson, assistant professor of art history at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore; Liz Park, a curator of contemporary art at the Carnegie Museum; and Sarah Rifky, senior curator and director of programs at the Institute for Contemporary Art, Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Carnegie International, which was curated by Sohrab Mohebbi and includes 78 artists, is on view in Pittsburgh through April 2, 2023.