Remembering Leah Chase, the Storied New Orleans Chef Who Filled Dooky Chase’s Restaurant With Art

Susan Taylor, director of the New Orleans Museum of Art

She had a very multivalent way of looking at how art can impact a community, an individual, a group of people, a city. She saw it as a bridge to other communities who might not necessarily think of a museum as their home. She realized how it can create a conversation around common values. She had works by Jacob Lawrence, John Scott, Elizabeth Catlett, John Biggers, Willie Birch. Her restaurant walls were covered with work, hung almost salon-style. There was an intimacy there: you were looking at works of art that she was passionate about and eating the food that she was equally passionate about. We established a fund for underappreciated, underrepresented, [and] emerging artists of color in honor of her 90th birthday. At the opening of an exhibition with works we acquired through it, she held forth on the importance of art in everyone’s life, and said that artists need to have pride of place in any community. She was spellbinding. Everyone just listened.

Ron Bechet, artist and professor at Xavier University of Louisiana

Ms. Chase has always been someone dear to us as artists. You can think about a history of African-American art in Dooky Chase’s. It’s phenomenal. It’s a place where the Black community could go and actually see themselves on the walls. It made it comfortable, but it also made it a place where open discussion was had. The room upstairs was where Dooky Chase was breaking the law, having Black folks and white folks come together and talk about how to improve the city in terms of civil rights and human rights. Art has always been a part of that commitment to making a more human place, and so the walls represent that. One of her things was: If you can’t make the place better, why be here? She practiced that her entire life. She was a fine chef, but what she cooked was basically community. She cooked us all up. The great food was an excuse to keep her doing good for the community.