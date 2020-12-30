Skip to main content
Lincoln Monument in Boston Comes Down, Breonna Taylor Sculpture Stolen in California, and More: Morning Links from December 30, 2020

Alex Greenberger
A controversial monument to emancipation feature a slave at Abraham Lincoln's feet has been removed. AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

News

After it was smashed, a sculpture of Breonna Taylor that had been on view in Oakland, California, was stolen. [Los Angeles Times]

A statue of Abraham Lincoln with an emancipated slave at his feet in Boston has been removed amid an outcry. [Associated Press]

Zdenka Badovinac has been fired by the Slovenian government as the director of the Moderna Galerija in Ljubljana. [Artforum]

Market

How will the new Brexit deal impact the art market? Experts consider the way it will shift resale rights, VAT, and more. [The Art Newspaper]

A Chinese celadon vase way over-performed at auction, selling for £1.36 million. It had been estimated at £450. [The Daily Mail]

Museums

Ronald Lee Newman, formerly managing director for the August Wilson Center for African American Culture, has been named deputy director of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Laila Alfaddagh has been picked as the new director general of Saudi Arabia’s National Museum. [Arab News]

Art & Artists

Spain’s culture minister now has until the end of January to negotiate a deal to keep Carmen Cervera’s collection, featuring modern masterpieces, in Madrid. [El País]

Indian art historians are preserving the underground paintings in the Ajanta Caves using nanotechnology as part of a larger conservation project. [South China Morning Post]

