As Blue-Chip Galleries Flock to L.A., Lisson Announces Hollywood Location

As more and more top galleries are beef up their Los Angeles presences ahead of a Frieze fair there next week, Lisson Gallery, which has locations in London, New York, and Shanghai, has announced that it will open a new space in the Californian city.

The outpost will open in the fall with a presentation of Carmen Herrera’s seven “Days of the Week” paintings, which will be a follow-up to the artist’s solo show at Lisson’s New York gallery in May. Kaeli Deane, who has been a director at Lisson for the past three years, will lead the space. She will continue to be based between New York and Los Angeles.

Located in the city’s Hollywood neighborhood, Lisson’s new gallery will boast over 8,000 square feet of space across two floors and will include outdoor space. The gallery has taken over the previous space of the Zone, a gay nightclub that closed in 2019, and is located at 1037 N. Sycamore Avenue, close to the intersections of Santa Monica Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue. The location’s renovation to include gallery spaces, viewing rooms, and offices was done by the New York–based architecture firm Ashe Leandro.

The new space is located near several other L.A. galleries, including Various Small Fires, Regen Projects, Kohn, Morán Morán, and Nonaka-Hill, as well as the L.A. outposts for Matthew Marks, Deitch Projects, and Tanya Bonakdar Gallery. The news follows a wave of L.A.-related announcements for major galleries, including Pace’s merger with Kayne Griffin, which will Pace open a space in the city this spring, and David Zwirner hire of an L.A.-based senior director in the city.

In a statement, Lisson CEO Alex Logsdail said,“We’re thrilled to be opening a gallery in L.A.—the city has produced such an amazing lineage of artists over the decades and I hope that we can help add to the rich texture of the landscape. Many of our artists have never had exhibitions on the West Coast, or haven’t shown in decades. Bringing our artists’ work to a new public audience is one of the most important things we do, I can’t wait to welcome everyone to our space and to our vibrant group of artists.”