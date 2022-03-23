Basel’s Edgier Art Fair Is Returning with More Ukrainian Art

Liste, a fair that spotlights younger galleries, has revealed the 82 exhibitors that will participate in this year’s edition, set to run concurrently with Art Basel in the Swiss city from June 13–19. Among the exhibitors are two Ukrainian galleries showing at Liste for the first time.
The two spaces, the Naked Room and Voloshyn, gained their spots after two Russian galleries, Fragment and Osnova, forfeited their spots last month in response to the war in Ukraine. The Naked Room and Voloshyn are both based in Kyiv.
“Additionally,” Liste said in its announcement, “some of our Eastern European galleries will use their presence at the fair to give Ukrainian art a platform by expanding their presentations with Ukrainian artists.”
Often functioning as an edgier counterpart to the more blue-chip Art Basel, Liste has become known over the past two and a half decades for its international scope and its offbeat offerings.
Also among those lined up to show at Liste for the first time this year are François Ghebaly, a closely watched gallery with spaces in Los Angeles and New York, and rhizome, an Algiers-based gallery that counts as one of just two African enterprises showing at Liste this year. (Still, that means there are more African exhibitors than at the 2021 edition of Liste, where there was only one.)
The exhibitor list for the 2022 edition of Liste follows below:
A.Romy, Zurich
Adams and Ollman, Portland
Allen, Paris
Bel Ami, Los Angeles
Bianca D’Alessandro, Copenhagen
blank, Cape Town
Bombon, Barcelona
Capsule, Shanghai
Ciaccia Levi, Paris and Milan
CLC Gallery Venture, Beijing
Clima, Milan
Company, New York
Crisis, Lima
Damien & The Love Guru, Brussels and Zurich
Dastan, Tehran
Drei, Cologne
Efremidis, Berlin
El Apartamento, Havana
Emalin, London
Embajada, San Juan
Empty Gallery, Hong Kong
Eugster II Belgrade, Belgrade
Exo Exo, Paris
Fanta-MLN, Milan
Felix Gaudlitz, Vienna
Femtensesse, Oslo
foro.space, Bogotá
François Ghebaly, Los Angeles and New York
Franz Kaka, Toronto
Gallery Vacancy, Shanghai
Gianni Manhattan, Vienna
Good Weather, North Little Rock and Chicago
Harlesden High Street, London
Hot Wheels, Athens
Kai Matsumiya, New York
Kogo, Tartu
LC Queisser, Tbilisi
Lodos, Mexico City
Lucas Hirsch, Dusseldorf
Lungley, London
Madragoa, Lisbon
Marfa’, Beirut
Martina Simeti, Milan
Matthew Brown, Los Angeles
Mujin-to Production, Tokyo
Neue Alte Brücke, Frankfurt am Main
Nir Altman, Munich
Noah Klink, Berlin
Öktem Aykut, Istanbul
palace enterprise, Copenhagen
Parallel Oaxaca, Oaxaca
Parliament, Paris
Peana, Monterrey and Mexico City
philippzollinger, Zurich
Piedras, Buenos Aires
Piktogram, Warsaw
Polansky, Prague and Brno
Project Fulfill, Taipei
rhizome, Algiers
Sandwich, Bucharest
Sans titre (2016), Paris
Selma Feriani, Tunis
Seventeen, London
Soft Opening, London
Sophie Tappeiner, Vienna
Southard Reid, London
Sultana, Paris and Arles
Sundy, London
suns.works, Zurich
Super Dakota, Brussels
Suprainfinit, Bucharest
Sweetwater, Berlin
Tabula Rasa, Beijing
Temnikova & Kasela, Tallinn
The Naked Room, Kyiv
The Ryder, Madrid
Union Pacific, London
Vanguard, Shanghai
VIN VIN, Vienna
Voloshyn, Kyiv
Weiss Falk, Basel and Zurich
Wschód, Cologne and Warsaw