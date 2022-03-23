Basel’s Edgier Art Fair Is Returning with More Ukrainian Art

Liste, a fair that spotlights younger galleries, has revealed the 82 exhibitors that will participate in this year’s edition, set to run concurrently with Art Basel in the Swiss city from June 13–19. Among the exhibitors are two Ukrainian galleries showing at Liste for the first time.

The two spaces, the Naked Room and Voloshyn, gained their spots after two Russian galleries, Fragment and Osnova, forfeited their spots last month in response to the war in Ukraine. The Naked Room and Voloshyn are both based in Kyiv.

“Additionally,” Liste said in its announcement, “some of our Eastern European galleries will use their presence at the fair to give Ukrainian art a platform by expanding their presentations with Ukrainian artists.”

Often functioning as an edgier counterpart to the more blue-chip Art Basel, Liste has become known over the past two and a half decades for its international scope and its offbeat offerings.

Also among those lined up to show at Liste for the first time this year are François Ghebaly, a closely watched gallery with spaces in Los Angeles and New York, and rhizome, an Algiers-based gallery that counts as one of just two African enterprises showing at Liste this year. (Still, that means there are more African exhibitors than at the 2021 edition of Liste, where there was only one.)

The exhibitor list for the 2022 edition of Liste follows below:

A.Romy, Zurich

Adams and Ollman, Portland

Allen, Paris

Bel Ami, Los Angeles

Bianca D’Alessandro, Copenhagen

blank, Cape Town

Bombon, Barcelona

Capsule, Shanghai

Ciaccia Levi, Paris and Milan

CLC Gallery Venture, Beijing

Clima, Milan

Company, New York

Crisis, Lima

Damien & The Love Guru, Brussels and Zurich

Dastan, Tehran

Drei, Cologne

Efremidis, Berlin

El Apartamento, Havana

Emalin, London

Embajada, San Juan

Empty Gallery, Hong Kong

Eugster II Belgrade, Belgrade

Exo Exo, Paris

Fanta-MLN, Milan

Felix Gaudlitz, Vienna

Femtensesse, Oslo

foro.space, Bogotá

François Ghebaly, Los Angeles and New York

Franz Kaka, Toronto

Gallery Vacancy, Shanghai

Gianni Manhattan, Vienna

Good Weather, North Little Rock and Chicago

Harlesden High Street, London

Hot Wheels, Athens

Kai Matsumiya, New York

Kogo, Tartu

LC Queisser, Tbilisi

Lodos, Mexico City

Lucas Hirsch, Dusseldorf

Lungley, London

Madragoa, Lisbon

Marfa’, Beirut

Martina Simeti, Milan

Matthew Brown, Los Angeles

Mujin-to Production, Tokyo

Neue Alte Brücke, Frankfurt am Main

Nir Altman, Munich

Noah Klink, Berlin

Öktem Aykut, Istanbul

palace enterprise, Copenhagen

Parallel Oaxaca, Oaxaca

Parliament, Paris

Peana, Monterrey and Mexico City

philippzollinger, Zurich

Piedras, Buenos Aires

Piktogram, Warsaw

Polansky, Prague and Brno

Project Fulfill, Taipei

rhizome, Algiers

Sandwich, Bucharest

Sans titre (2016), Paris

Selma Feriani, Tunis

Seventeen, London

Soft Opening, London

Sophie Tappeiner, Vienna

Southard Reid, London

Sultana, Paris and Arles

Sundy, London

suns.works, Zurich

Super Dakota, Brussels

Suprainfinit, Bucharest

Sweetwater, Berlin

Tabula Rasa, Beijing

Temnikova & Kasela, Tallinn

The Naked Room, Kyiv

The Ryder, Madrid

Union Pacific, London

Vanguard, Shanghai

VIN VIN, Vienna

Voloshyn, Kyiv

Weiss Falk, Basel and Zurich

Wschód, Cologne and Warsaw