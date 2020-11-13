Lithuania’s Famed Venice Biennale Pavilion Heads to Berlin, Notes on MoMA’s Rehang, and More: Morning Links from November 13, 2020

"Sun & Sea (Marina)" by the Lithuanian artist trio consisting of Rugile Barzdziukaite, Vaiva Grainyte and Lina Lapelytee.

News

Ahead of a 50th anniversary of the seminal convention on the trafficking of antiquities, Unesco has been accused of exaggerating the scale of the illegal trade. [The Art Newspaper]

Experimental filmmaker and video artist Aldo Tambellini, whose innovative works pushed the boundaries of cinema, has died at 90. [ARTnews]

Nazi memorabilia was stolen in a spate of robberies at war museums in Denmark and the Netherlands which have puzzled local police. [The New York Times]

Exhibitions

Lithuania’s award-winning Venice Biennale pavilion—an indoor beach that doubles as a warning of ecological disaster—will be staged at a former coal power plant in Berlin. [The Art Newspaper]

The Busan Biennale in South Korea has finally opened to the public. It spans Busan’s massive Museum of Contemporary Art, a warehouse, and various spaces around the city, in “a multi-course feast of a show.” Read Andrew Russeth’s full review here. [ARTnews]

The sprawling exhibition “Made in L.A. 2020: a version” is fully installed at the Hammer Museum, but its opening date remains in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic. [Los Angeles Times]

The first major show in China of Judy Chicago’s artwork will be hosted in Shanghai to commemorate the opening of a new foundation to support women artists in the country. [South China Morning Post]

Artists & Institutions

This weekend the Museum of Modern Art will unveil a rehang of a third of its permanent collection. Roberta Smith has provided a guide to the standouts. [The New York Times]

The Kamoinge Workshop, the pioneering collective of Black photographers that formed in New York in 1963 is the subject of a group retrospective, “Working Together,” which heads to the Whitney Museum later this month from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. [Vulture]

Read a previously unpublished version of Amy Sillman’s “endlessly revised essay”, which she started in 2009 during a residency at the American Academy in Berlin. [The Paris Review]