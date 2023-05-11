Watch a Livestream of the ACM Awards Red Carpet Show

The Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show – hosted by Amber Anderson, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Elaina Smith, and Kelly Sutton – is streaming live here on Thursday, May 11 at 7pm ET I 4pm PT. This year’s top ACM Awards nominees include HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell. The livestream will feature interviews with your favorite country stars and special performances from Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, and Matt Stell.
