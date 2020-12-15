London Museums Go Dark, Thomas Hart Benton Comes into the Light, and More: Morning Links from December 15, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in New York has tapped Alyssa Nitchun to be its new director. A Creative Time vet, Nitchun will be the first queer woman to lead the L.G.B.T.Q. art museum in a permanent capacity. [The New York Times]

London museums will go dark on Wednesday under new Covid-19 restrictions. [The Art Newspaper]

A painting by Thomas Hart Benton is being shown publicly for the first time in Lincoln, Nebraska, after having been kept in the family—by his daughter, to whom it was a gift—for decades. “If you are thinking about major masterpieces of American art that are still out there,” said art historian Henry Adams, “this is one of the small handful of very top things.” [Lincoln Journal Star]

Sotheby’s London Old Masters auction amounted to $14 million after sales of works including a rediscovered Teniers, a restituted Füger, and a Botticelli. [Art Market Monitor]

Artists

David Hockney made an iPad painting of a fireplace for the cover of the New Yorker. [The New Yorker]

Barbara Kruger’s “Your Body is a Battleground” poster appears in Poland as protests flare up over abortion ban. [The Art Newspaper]

Art historian Joan Kee wrote a tribute to the late Korean painter Suh Se Ok. [Artforum]

The family of the late sculptor Kwon Jin-kyu has been trying to create a museum for his work. It’s been a difficult process. [Korea JoongAng Daily]

See a survey of work by new artists being honored by Hundred+ Heroines, a UK charity dedicated to advancing public awareness of women in photography. [The Guardian]

Artadia’s 2020 Atlanta awardees are Yanique Norman and Zipporah Camille Thompson. [Artadia]

Misc.

“The collection of Cecilia Chiang, who revolutionized Chinese American cuisine, is going up for auction.” [Architectural Digest]

After 34 years, the curator of Syracuse University Art Museum in New York, David Prince is retiring. [The Daily Orange]

Ukraine wants to make the Chernobyl zone a UNESCO World Heritage site.

[The Jakarta Post]