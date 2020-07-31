London’s 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair Will Open As Planned This Fall and More: Morning Links from July 31, 2020

A woman looks at a sculpture, part of an installation by artist Zak Ove, of a Nubian army of masked men at the 1-54 Art Fair.

News

The Nevada Museum of Art is facing backlash after ex-employees and artists accuse leadership of “false solidarity” with BIPOC on social media. [This Is Reno]

The group Artists for Workers created a parody of the Guggenheim’s website to “improve material conditions for workers and build solidarity among artists and arts workers.” [Hyperallergic]

The American Museum of Natural History has announced a September reopening, pending permission from the state. [The New York Times]

London’s contemporary African art fair 1-54 will open as planned this fall, albeit in a scaled-down version. [Artnet News]

A blockbuster Yayoi Kusama retrospective at the Gropius Bau in Berlin will be postponed until March 2021. [ARTnews]

Art & Artists

Artist Hank Willis Thomas talks his latest sculpture, the importance of artists as activists, and the Black Lives Matter movement in a new interview. [The Guardian]

Bissera Pentcheva, historian and leading expert in sound archeology, has been studying the acoustics of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul for years to reconstruct Byzantine church music, but the cathedral’s rededication as a mosque may cut her research short. [The New York Times]

Meet Fabrice Fourmanoir: an art sleuth who’s dedicated decades to ferrying out fake Gauguin paintings. [The Washington Post]

“Empty time scares me, but it’s an important scare.” Simone Forti, postmodernist dancer, artist, and choreographer, reflects on her iconic work Dance Constructions, crawling, and masks from made underpants. [MoMA Magazine]

The Art Market

Christie’s is auctioning works by American Masters including Andrew Wyeth, Childe Hassam and Mary Cassatt in an online auction that will run through August 7th. [Art Market Monitor]