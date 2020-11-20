London’s National Gallery is Charging for a Virtual Tour of its Artemisia Gentileschi Show and More: Morning Links from November 20, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

In a new digital initiative, London’s National Gallery is charging for a virtual tour of its long-anticipated Artemisia Gentileschi exhibition. [The Art Newspaper]

Pace is moving its London operation into the former Blain Southern gallery, a space double the size of its current location. [ARTnews]

Four reparation activists who made international headlines for removing an ivory ceremonial spear from a French museum this summer have been acquitted of theft charges. [Hyperallergic]

Art & Artists

Critic and curator Tina Rivers Ryan on the pioneering filmmaker Aldo Tambellini, who passed away last week: “It is beyond cruel to lose him just when the art world’s institutions are finally beginning to understand technology, embrace antifascism, and address structural racism (and even appreciate his contributions to art history).” [Artforum]

Derek Fordjour’s new solo exhibition is now on view at Petzel Gallery. The Times visited the artist’s studio in the South Bronx ahead of its opening for a chat with Fordjour on a year of collective anguish and personal success. [The New York Times]

For a piece published earlier this month, ARTnews visited Fordjour’s studio and learned about the process behind his paintings. [ARTnews]

Thelma Golden and Legacy Russell spoke via Zoom with artist and filmmaker Garrett Bradley about what it means to reimagine Black history in film at this present political moment. [MoMA Magazine]

Museums

Several states have shut down in response to spiking Covid-19 cases, with more to surely follow. This of course means museums are once again shuttering. Here’s a curated list of online features from some of the closed museums to entertain and enlighten. [ARTnews]

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s new Kinder exhibition building, currently home to new commissions by Carlos Cruz-Diez and Ólafur Elíasson, is now open. [Houston Chronicle]

& More

H&M’s new collection, made nearly entirely of materials upcycled from waste, was inspired by the Venice Biennale’s 2019 edition, “May You Live in Interesting Times.” [Vogue]

Taschen is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Marlene Taschen, the chief executive since 2017, looks ahead to the powerhouse book publisher’s next 40 years, including the brand’s recent expansion into Asia. [South China Morning Post]

Take a deep dive into the history of New York City’s most famous public artworks, from Keith Haring’s iconic Crack is Wack sign to Banksy’s Hammer Boy on the Upper West Side. [CNN Style]