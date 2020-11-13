Shanghai’s West Bund District to Get 7,530-Square-Foot Foundation for Emerging Artists

A new foundation devoted to emerging and under-recognized Chinese artists will open in Shanghai’s West Bund district, where many of the city’s blue-chip art spaces are located. Led by Singapore investor David Su and Chinese artist Chen Zihao, the Longlati Foundation has pledged 3 million yuan (around $450,000) a year to fund new projects by Chinese artists born after 1990. The South China Morning Post first reported the news.

The new foundation is slated to open in West Bund’s new Art Tower in May 2021. In honor of its launch, the foundation is presenting a joint exhibition of work by American artists Judy Chicago and Stanley Whitney at the West Bund Art & Design Fair, marking the first major show in China for both artists. The show, titled “Call and Response,” features 22 works by the American artists, including a selection from Chicago’s “Birth Project” series (1980–85), which explores the various processes of birth through painting and intricate needlework. Also included are Whitney’s works on paper from his series “No to Prison Life,” which features multicolored, prison cell-like grids intended to comment on mass incarceration in the U.S.

“We hope by showing collections of works by well-known artists, more people will pay attention to our platform, which supports lesser-known artists,” Chen told the South China Morning Post.

Once completed, the foundation’s 7,530 square-foot-space will include two exhibition spaces, one of which will be dedicated to the presentation of female artists based around the world. Initial programming will include a show of work by Iranian-American artist Tala Madani , followed by a presentation by French installation and performance artist Laure Prouvost.

The foundation’s new space looks to be an important one in the West Bund, which is home to many of Shanghai’s key blue-chip spaces. Currently based there are ShanghART gallery, as well as major private institutions such as the Yuz Museum and the Shanghai branch of the Long Museum.