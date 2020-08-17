Loring Randolph Steps Down as Director of Frieze New York

Loring Randolph, who has worked as director of Frieze New York since 2019 and previously served as artistic director of the Americas for Frieze Art Fairs from 2017, will depart her role at the art fair to direct the Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger collection of art starting in September.

Randolph will continue her involvement with the fair as program director for its 2021 edition in New York and she will direct Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center, which opens next month. She will also assist and consult with the transition of new leadership upon her departure.

“I have known Nancy and David for over 10 years and it was very natural for us to work together in this capacity,” Randolph said in a statement to ARTnews. “The Covid isolation has made me acutely aware of how much I miss being around art, so I am really excited to get closer to the works in the collection and to go more in-depth with my research into artists’ practices.”

Based in Dallas, the Nasher Haemisegger collection comprises works dating from the post-war period to the present day. (Nasher and Haemisegger are longtime patrons of the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University and the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas.) In her new position, Randolph will assess and manage works in the collection, conduct research related to the holdings, and identify acquisitions for it.

Works from the Nasher Haemisegger collection are regularly displayed in public exhibitions at museums and the NorthPark Center in Dallas, a luxury shopping center owned and managed by the collectors.

In an email to colleagues, Randolph wrote, “I have had a fantastic experience with Frieze, and I could not be more proud of all the accomplishments made these last few years, including the conception and launch of Frieze Sculpture at Rockefeller Center in 2019 and Frieze viewing room earlier this year,” adding, “Frieze New York is positioned to have a great year in 2021!”

The move comes in a year where Frieze has called off most of its fairs, holding online viewing rooms in their stead. The in-person editions of Frieze New York, Frieze London, and Frieze Masters have all been canceled due to safety concerns related to the ongoing pandemic.