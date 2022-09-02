L.A. Building with Banksy Graffiti To Be Sold in Auction That Could Hit $30 M.

A building in Los Angeles with a Banksy work of a girl on a swing appearing to hang from a pre-existing “Parking” sign is going on sale this October, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Tarina Tarantino and Alfonso Campos purchased the building in 2007 for $4 million to become the headquarters for their business, the Tarina Tarantino accessories brand. Banksy made the work on an alley-side wall of the building in 2010.

When the pandemic hit, the brand was hit hard, and the owners have since filed for bankruptcy protection, and are set to auction off the building with Hilco Real Estate as part of the filing.