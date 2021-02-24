Hong Kong’s M+ Museum Receives Significant Donation of Contemporary Asian Art as Opening Nears

Doryun Chong, deputy director of M+’s curatorial department and chief curator at the museum, said in a statement that the gift “greatly enhances the museum’s ability to create even more inventive and thought-provoking narratives about how contemporary art has made critical contributions to visual culture in Asia, which now has global resonances.”

Chow, who is a grandson of the antiques collector Edward T. Chow, has been a supporter of the M+ museum for several years, having donated 25 pieces to the institution since 2016. He serves as chairman of the M+ International Council for Visual Art, and he said in a release, “It has been my goal to support and encourage the important contribution of Asian artists to the overall development of contemporary art globally.”

Chow’s donation is not the only significant gift that the M+ Museum has received in recent months. In December, the institution announced that it had been given key artworks from Hong Kong–based collectors William and Lavina Lim.