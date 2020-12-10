Hong Kong’s M+ Museum Receives Donation of Key Works from Collectors William and Lavina Lim

Though the M+ Museum in Hong Kong was forced to postpone its hotly anticipated opening until fall 2021, the institution announced a major gift of artworks that will play an important role in its collection. The museum has received a donation of 90 artworks by 53 international artists, as well as the project PAWN SHOP by 46 artists, from Hong Kong-based collectors William and Lavina Lim.

The gift from the Lims’ so-called “Living Collection,” one of the largest private holdings focused on Hong Kong art, includes works by 26 local artists, including Yeung Tong Lung, Au Hoi Lam, Lam Tung Pang, Tang Kwok-hin, and Nicole Wong. Pieces by these artists, many of whom were not previously represented in the M+ collection, will help the museum trace the history of the contemporary art scene in Hong Kong.

Other highlights from the donation are Lee Bul’s Untitled Sculpture W6-2 (2010) and Haegue Yang’s multimedia work Underwater Ventilation (2011). It also includes a selection of works by William Lim, who himself works as an architect an artist, and design firms with which he is associated.

“His entries in major architectural biennales are already in our collection so this is not the first time we have collected his works,” the museum’s chief curator Doryun Chong told the South China Morning Post of the presence of works by Lim in the gift. “We have been in discussion with him as an important Hong Kong practitioner in addition to being a collector.”

In a statement, William said he considers the donation “a time capsule where artworks by Hong Kong artists can be preserved and assume an important role in the future history of the city.”