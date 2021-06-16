MacKenzie Scott Grants Go to Studio Museum in Harlem, Souls Grown Deep, and More

worth a combined $2.7 billion. The funds will be distributed to 286 higher education, social justice, and arts organizations working to support marginalized and underserved communities.
Among the arts organizations receiving funds are Art for Justice, which was launched in 2017 by collector Agnes Gund and aims to end mass incarceration in the United States; New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem and El Museo del Barrio; Native Arts & Culture Foundation, a Vancouver-based organization that centers indigenous arts as a means for social change; and Souls Grown Deep, a nonprofit group that maintains the foremost repository of works by Black artists from the South.
Scott said in a statement: “Arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities by transforming spaces, fostering empathy, reflecting community identity, advancing economic mobility, improving academic outcomes, lowering crime rates, and improving mental health, so we evaluated smaller arts organizations creating these benefits with artists and audiences from culturally rich regions and identity groups that donors often overlook.”
Below follows the cultural institutions included in this round of grants. The full list of organizations can be found here.
