MacKenzie Scott Grants Go to Studio Museum in Harlem, Souls Grown Deep, and More

MacKenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world, promised to keep giving her fortune away “until the safe is empty” following her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019. Over the past year, Scott has donated some $6 billion to more than 500 nonprofit organizations, and this week announced a new round of grants worth a combined $2.7 billion. The funds will be distributed to 286 higher education, social justice, and arts organizations working to support marginalized and underserved communities.

Among the arts organizations receiving funds are Art for Justice, which was launched in 2017 by collector Agnes Gund and aims to end mass incarceration in the United States; New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem and El Museo del Barrio; Native Arts & Culture Foundation, a Vancouver-based organization that centers indigenous arts as a means for social change; and Souls Grown Deep, a nonprofit group that maintains the foremost repository of works by Black artists from the South.

Scott said in a statement: “Arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities by transforming spaces, fostering empathy, reflecting community identity, advancing economic mobility, improving academic outcomes, lowering crime rates, and improving mental health, so we evaluated smaller arts organizations creating these benefits with artists and audiences from culturally rich regions and identity groups that donors often overlook.”

Below follows the cultural institutions included in this round of grants. The full list of organizations can be found here.

Arts Administrators of Color Network

Arts for Healing and Justice Network

Arts Forward Fund

Art for Justice Fund

Arts Midwest

Ashé Cultural Arts Center

Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grants COVID-19 Funds

Flamboyan Arts Fund

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center

IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

International African American Museum

Japanese American National Museum

L.A. Arts Endowment Fund

The Laundromat Project

Maine Expansion Arts Fund

Mama Foundation for the Arts

Metropolitan Atlanta Arts Fund

Mexic-Arte Museum

Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation

Mid-America Arts Alliance

El Museo del Barrio

Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico

Museum of Chinese in America

National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures

Native Arts & Cultures Foundation

New England Foundation for the Arts

Oregon Arts and Culture Recovery Fund

Self Help Graphics & Art

Souls Grown Deep

South Arts

Southwest Folklife Alliance

The Studio Museum in Harlem

The Village of Arts and Humanities

United States Artists

Western States Arts Federation

Wing Luke Museum

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA)