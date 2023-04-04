Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Man Who ‘Drunkenly Stole’ 2,000-Year-Old Terra Cotta Soldier’s Thumb from Philadelphia Museum Accepts Plea Deal

Author profile picture
BREGENZ, AUSTRIA - JULY 17: Replications of the Chinese Terracotta Army are seen at the floating stage of the Bregenz opera during a rehearsal for the opera 'Turandot' prior the Bregenz Festival (Bregenzer Festspiele) on July 17, 2015 in Bregenz, Austria. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)
Replicas of the Chinese Terra Cotta Army, as seen in Bregenz, Austria, in 2015. Getty Images

A man who was accused of stealing the thumb from a 2,000-year-old terra cotta statue during a holiday party at Philadelphia’s Franklin Museum has accepted a plea deal that will save him from a possible 30-year prison sentence, according to the Philly Voice.

In 2017, Michael Rohana, a guest at an after-hours “ugly sweater” holiday party held at the museum, slipped into a roped-off exhibition of Chinese terra cotta warriors that were found at the tomb of Qin Shi Huang, China’s first emperor. Surveillance footage showed that, after taking a selfie with a statue of a cavalryman, Rohana broke something off one of the statues.

Related Articles

A museum entrance with people moving into it.

An FBI investigation was underway shortly after museum staff realized the statue’s thumb was missing. Before long, federal investigators questioned Rohana at his home, and he handed the thumb, which he had “stashed in a drawer,” over to the authorities.

The original charges against Rohana—theft and concealment of an object of cultural heritage from a museum—were dropped as part of his plea deal. Rohana, who lives in Delaware, is expected to plead guilty to interstate trafficking, which comes with a possible two-year sentence and a $20,000 fine.

During his trial, in April 2019, Rohana admitted that stealing the thumb was a drunken mistake that his lawyer described as “youthful vandalism,” according to the BBCThe jury, unable to come to a consensus on the severe charges against him, deadlocked, which led to a mistrial. 

According to the BBCgovernment officials in China “strongly condemned” the museum for being “careless” with the terra cotta statues and asked that Rohana be “severely punished.” The Philadelphia City Council sent the Chinese people an official apology for the damage done to the statue, which was on loan to the Franklin from the Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Center.

Rohana is due for sentencing in Philidelphia’s federal court on April 17.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad