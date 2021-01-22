Little-Known Manet Heads to Auction, Cheech Marin Museum Gets City Support, and More: Morning Links from January 22, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

IT IS A GOOD DAY FOR ÉDOUARD MANET FANS—AND DOG FANS. A painting by Manet that has never been shown publicly is set to hit the auction block in Paris at Drouot Estimations in February, the Guardian reports. Carrying a low estimate of about $341,000, it is a brushy, endearing depiction of the dog of Marguerite Lathuille. It has apparently been in the family since 1879, the year that Manet gave it to Marguerite as a present. If her name rings a bell, it may be because Manet frequented her father’s resto in the French capital, the Père Lathuille, and depicted it in one of his most memorable scenes, Chez le Père Lathuille (1879), which resides in the Musée des Beaux-Arts de Tournai in Belgium. The artist also painted a portrait of Marguerite around 1878 that belongs to the Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon in France. Perhaps one of those institutions would like to bid for the family pet?

THE BERNIE SANDERS ART MEME STORY JUST KEEP GIVING. Yesterday in ARTnews, Alex Greenberger rounded up all the famous artworks that the Vermont senator was pasted into after being caught in a memorable photograph at Wednesday’s Inauguration in Washington, D.C. Now it turns out there’s a design angle, as well. The impressively patterned mittens he was sporting were the work of Jen Ellis, a second-grade teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, who made them by sewing discarded wool sweaters, Slate reports. Those hoping to acquire a pair are out of luck, though. “I don’t have much of a mitten business anymore because it really wasn’t worth it,” Ellis said. “Independent crafters get really taken for a ride by the federal government.” For his part, Senator Sanders told late-night host Seth Meyers, “I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.” The senator’s views on Joseph Kosuth remain a mystery.

The Digest

The Art Fund charity in the United Kingdom said that arts institutions are in dire straits amid the pandemic. “Smaller museums in particular, which are so vital to their communities, simply do not have the reserves to see them through this winter,” it said. [BBC News]

Miguel Falomir, the director of the Prado, said that the Madrid institution will work to make its permanent collection displays “far more inclusive.” [The Guardian]

German arts organizations are undertaking a study of their carbon emissions. The results are due in the spring. [Artnet News]

Artist Gertrud Parker, who founded the San Francisco Museum of Craft and Folk Art, has died at 96. The museum ran from 1982 to 2012. [San Francisco Chronicle]

Paul Phillips, a beloved guard at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington, North Carolina, died at 93. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. [Wilmington Star-News]

Painter Peter Doig has been tapped by Dior’s artistic director of menswear, Kim Jones, to collaborate on his Fall/Winter 2021 collection. [L’Officiel]

Riverside, California, will allocate $1 million a year to help operate the forthcoming Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture. Its namesake actor, an ARTnews Top 200 Collector, has said he will donate some 500 works from his collection to the institution. [ABC 7]

Flashback: Take a tour of Marin’s art-rich home. His holdings include pieces by Carlos Almaraz, Patssi Valdez, and Chaz Bojórquez, as Maximilíano Durón reported. [ARTnews]

Pioneering photographer Gordon Parks is currently the subject of an exhibition that spans both of Jack Shainman’s Manhattan galleries. [The Guardian]

The Kicker

A former Houston police officer told the FBI that he went to Washington, D.C. to attend the rally at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in order to “see history” and has denied being a member of far-right social-media groups, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent. The former officer, Tam Dinh Pham allegedly denied being in the Capitol at first, but then agents found images of him in the rotunda “in the deleted photos section of his phone,” Duncan Agnew reports. The affidavit claims that Pham told the agents that “he looked at the historical art on the walls and took photographs and videos inside.” (Who can resist the grandeur of the Apotheosis of Washington?) Pham resigned from the force amid the investigation. Charges have been filed against him for allegedly “entering a restricted government building and engaging in disruptive and disorderly conduct,” according to Agnew. [The Texas Tribune]

Thank you for reading. We’ll see you on Monday.