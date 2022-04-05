Manifesta Names Artists for Prishtina Edition, With Unusually Large Representation for Kosovars

The Grand Hotel, one of the venues for Manifesta in Prishtina.

Manifesta, a prominent roving European biennial, has revealed the artist list for its 2022 edition, set to open in Prishtina, Kosovo, on July 22.

The biennial will feature 77 artists, nearly half of which are Kosovar. Manifesta organizers said that the relatively high percentage of Kosovar participants was intended to reflect this edition’s local context.

Such a grand showing of Kosovar artists is unusual for major European biennials, where artists from the country have tended to be under-represented.

In the main exhibition of this year’s Venice Biennale, for example, there are no Kosovar artists. There will, however, be a Kosovar Pavilion, which this year will spotlight the work of Jakup Ferri, who is in this edition of Manifesta.

Alongside those Kosovar artists, there will be artists whose work is familiar to those who frequent the biennial circuit, among them Lee Bul, Emily Jacir, Adrian Paci, and Ugo Rondinone.

Manifesta takes place in a different city with each edition, and it has earned a reputation for bringing members of the European art world to locales beyond the expected capitals. It has previously taken place in cities such as Ljubljana, Slovenia, Marseille, France, and Nicosia, Cyprus. Forthcoming editions in Barcelona and Germany’s Ruhr region are slated for 2024 and 2026, respectively.

Cities typically make bids to host Manifesta by submitting proposals to the organizers of the biennial. Hedwig Fijen, Manifesta’s director, previously said in a statement that Prishtina was picked because “Kosovo seems to be going through its own quiet revolution in terms of mobility.”

The artist list for the 2022 edition of Manifesta follows below:

Petrit Abazi (1983, XK), Piers Greville (1972, AU) & Stanislava Pinchuk (1988, UA)

Astronomy Club of Kosova (XK)

Bora Baboçi (1988, AL)

Valentina Bonizzi (1982, IT)

Anna Bromley (1971, DE)

Luz Broto (1982, ES)

Lee Bul (1964, KR)

Lúa Coderch (1982, PE)

Ilir Dalipi (1981, XK)

Yael Davids (1968, IL)

Cevdet Erek (1974, TR)

ETEA (XK)

Jakup Ferri (1981, XK)

Foundation 17 (XK)

Núria Güell (1981, ES)

Driton Hajredini (1970, XK)

Artan Hajrullahu (1979, XK)

Laureta Hajrullahu (1997, RS/XK)

Petrit Halilaj (1986, XK)

Flaka Haliti (1982, XK)

Haveit Collective (XK)

Roni Horn (1955, US)

Majlinda Hoxha (1984, XK)

Astrit Ismaili (1991, XK)

Fitore Isufi Shukriu – Koja (1982, XK) Hristina Ivanoska (1974, MK)

Emily Jacir (1972, PS)

Šejla Kamerić (1976, BA)

Antoneta Kastrati (1981, XK)

Doruntina Kastrati (1991, XK)

Genti Korini (1979, AL)

Argjire Krasniqi (1989, XK)

Edona Kryeziu (1994, XK)

Katalin Ladik (1942, HU)

Brilant Milazimi (1994, XK)

Hana Miletić (1982, HR)

Alketa Xhafa Mripa (1980, XK)

Alban Muja (1979, XK)

Sami Mustafa (1984, XK/FR) S

ilvi Naçi (1981, AL)

Natasha Nedelkova (1993, MK)

Tuan Andrew Nguyen (1976, VN)

Vigan Nimani (1981, XK)

Christian Nyampeta (1981, NL)

Adrian Paci (1969, AL/IT)

Marta Popivoda (1982, RS)

Marubi National Museum of Photography (AL)

Pykë Presje (XK)

Lala Raščić (1977, BA)

raumlaborberlin (DE)

Alicja Rogalska (1979, PL/UK)

RomaMoMa (DE/RS) with Farija Mehmeti (1978, Roma/XK)

Ugo Rondinone (1964, CH)

Sahej Rahal (1988, IN)

Nusret Salihamixhiqi (1931, XK)

Oral History Initiative/Secondary Archive (XK/PL) Katarzyna Kozyra Foundation (PL), Tirana Art Lab (AL), Ambasada Kultury (BY), MeetFactory (CZ), Easttoppics (HU), CZKD (RS), BJÖRNSONOVA (SK), Artsvit Gallery (UA)

Sekhmet Institute (XK)

Selma Selman (1991, BA)

Driton Selmani (1987, XK)

Abi Shehu (1993, AL)

Chiharu Shiota (1972, JP)

Speculative Tourism (IL)

Starry Skies of Humanity – Raoul Schrott (1964, AT) et al.Beth Stephens & Annie Sprinkle (1960, 1954, US)

StoryLab (XK)

tamtam (AT/DE)

Miryana Todorova (1984, BG)

Vangjush Vellahu (1987, AL)

Alije Vokshi (1945, XK)

Werker Collective (NL)

Sislej Xhafa (1970, XK)

Yll Xhaferi (1988, XK)

Miki Yui (1971, JP)

Driant Zeneli (1983, AL)

Hana Zeqa (1988, XK)

Lulzim Zeqiri (1978, XK)

Dardan Zhegrova (1991, XK)