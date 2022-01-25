Marcel Duchamp Archive Goes Online, Dallas Museum of Art Plans Expansion, and More: Morning Links for January 25, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THINK BIG. The Seoul Museum of Art has plans to open a trio of new branches around the city by the end of 2024, bringing its total outposts in the South Korean capital to a round ten, the Korea Herald reports. One will be focused on its collection and education, one on new media, and one on photography. Over in the United States, the Dallas Museum of Art is in the early stages of planning its first substantial expansion since 1993, in anticipation of receiving more than 1,000 promised gifts from local patrons, the Dallas Morning News reports. Architecture critic Mark Lamster writes that the project will prompt the question, “Who, exactly, is the museum for?

ARCHIVE FEVER. Glorious news for lovers of Marcel Duchamp: the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Centre Pompidou, and the Association Marcel Duchamp have digitized their vast archives of material on the dignified Dadaist and placed it online, where it is free to all, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. It features 18,000 documents and 50,000 images, including a scan of one of the artist’s passport and a portrait of him competing at a New York chess tournament in 1953. Meanwhile, the Frick Collection has received, as a gift, the archives of Rosenberg & Stiebel, the art-dealing firm that dates back to 1874 in Frankfurt, Germany. It “was one of the last major dealer archives held in private hands in the western hemisphere, and it is exceptionally important to preserve and make accessible,” the museum’s director, Ian Wardropper, said.

The Digest

The recorded-music catalog of singer-songwriter, painter, sculptor, and whiskey creator Bob Dylan has been acquired by Sony Music Entertainment in a deal believed to be worth as much as $200 million. [Variety]

A law firm representing the estate of the late artist Robert Indiana reached a settlement with the Maine Attorney General’s Office, which had accused it of overbilling. A total of $2 million will be repaid; the lead attorney disputed the allegations. [Portland Press Herald]

In a three-year sponsorship arrangement, Sotheby’s will support research on works that the Louvre acquired between 1933 and 1945, an effort that “may lead to restitutions,” the Paris museum said in a statement. [The Art Newspaper]

Artist Jeff Koons shared his morning routine (oatmeal with fruit, swimming) and some of his goings-on with Lane Florsheim. “I love coffee but I drink only about four cups a day,” he said. “I drink them all day long because I love the little thermoses that are called Yetis.” [WSJ Magazine]

The latest cover of the New Yorker magazine features an illustration by Sergio García Sánchez that features a number of works in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, in a grid reminiscent of Piet Mondrian’s Broadway Boogie Woogie (1942–43). MoMA asked, on Twitter, “Can you name all of the works in the illustration?” [@MuseumModernArt/Twitter]

The Kicker

COOL DAD. A father of two in the United Kingdom, Michael Leigh-Mallory, was recently reminded by his wife that he had promised to take their children metal detecting (an old hobby of his). They had a nice time, and so he decided to get a fancier device. When he set out with that one, he found in the ground a gold coin dating to around 1257. That bit of metal just sold for a sporty £648,000 (about $873,400) at auction, the Guardian reports. Leigh-Mallory will split the proceeds with the owner of the land where he found it, and he will use the cash to help pay for the kids’ education. “I really owe it to them for having found the coin in the first place, as they were my inspiration to go out prospecting,” he told the paper. [The Guardian]