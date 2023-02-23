New York’s Marian Goodman Gallery to Move to Tribeca After 46 Years in Midtown

After more than four decades in Midtown Manhattan, Marian Goodman Gallery is departing 57th Street for Tribeca, the neighborhood where many galleries have flocked in the past few years.

The gallery will now be located at 385 Broadway, where it will reopen in mid- or late 2024. It will occupy 30,000 square feet there and will have two floors of gallery space, meaning that it will be almost double the size of its current space on 57th Street. StudioMDA, which has overseen the architecture for a number of galleries in Tribeca, will work on the new space for Marian Goodman.

Marian Goodman Gallery represents artists such as Maurizio Cattelan, Nan Goldin, William Kentridge, Julie Mehretu, and Danh Vo, and is considered a major player in the New York scene. Its founder, Marian Goodman, who is now in her mid-90s, appears to be in expansion mode, with plans to open a gallery in Los Angeles soon. Her gallery also operates a space in Paris and maintains a presence in London after closing its exhibition space there in 2020.

Goodman opened her gallery in 1977 on East 57th Street and moved to its current location on West 57th Street in 1981.

Philipp Kaiser, a president and partner at the gallery, said in a statement, “Our new home will support an expanded program, serve a larger audience, and enable greater impact for our artists. We have long considered a possible move downtown and the opportunity to move into this historical building in Tribeca, with its flexibility of space, its light, and engagement with life of the city, was a critical factor for the Partners in advancing the Gallery’s global profile and presence.”

A flood of galleries have in recent years departed neighborhoods like Chelsea and the Lower East Side for Tribeca, seeking more space and lower rents. Among them are P.P.O.W., JTT, Andrew Kreps, and Canada. The last gallery to join that wave is Alexander Gray Associates, which will relocate to a space across the street from Marian Goodman Gallery’s new location next year.