Marian Goodman Gallery to Close London Space, Institute New Exhibition Model

Marian Goodman Gallery will close its London space and switch to a new exhibition model in the city, the gallery announced today.

“The art world has undergone dramatic changes in recent years, and the current health crisis and Brexit have introduced even more uncertainty into the market, especially for galleries operating in London,” Marian Goodman, the gallery’s founder, said in a statement. “The decision to close the London space was made together with the executive team as part of the gallery’s overarching programming and sales strategy to pursue a more nimble approach in London, while continuing to our strong presence in New York and Paris, which has served as the hub for our European activity for more than 25 years.”

Goodman, which represents artists ranging from Gerhard Richter to Danh Vo, currently runs three international spaces, one in New York, which has been in operation since 1977; one in Paris, which has been open for 25 years; and one in London, which opened in 2014 in the city’s Soho neighborhood. The London space will shutter at the end of 2020, after a presentation of the work of the late American artist Robert Smithson, which runs November 5 to December 19 (a two-venue show with the Paris space).

The Paris gallery will continue to serve as Goodman’s European base. In light of Brexit, Paris has become increasingly desirable to international galleries. Last fall, Pace Gallery and David Zwirner, mega-galleries which both opened spaces in London in the past decade, announced that they would launch Paris spaces.

The new model for Goodman in London, called “Marian Goodman Projects,” will be exhibitions of gallery artists put on in specially selected buildings throughout the city. Locations will be chosen based on how they resonate with each artist’s project. Conceived by Goodman and Philipp Kaiser, the gallery’s chief executive director of artists and programs, the new initiative will be led in London by executive director Aebhric Coleman. The gallery plans to keep an office and showroom in London, and a handful of staff.

The first presentation under the new London model is expected for next fall, to coincide with the Frieze fair, with the artist project to be announced in the coming months.