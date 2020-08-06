Part of Don Marron’s Collection Will Go View in the Hamptons and More: Morning Links from August 6, 2020

The late Donald Marron at the Museum of Modern Art's annual Party In The Garden in 2016.

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

A trove of works on paper from the collection of the late Don Marron will go on view at Pace Gallery’s East Hampton space. [Bloomberg]

James Powers, who operated Spiral Gallery in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, died from complications of Covid-19 at the age of 80. The gallery “became a community for Black artists and art-lovers, a rollicking festival of culture with monthly openings that spilled out onto Vanderbilt Avenue.” [The New York Times]

To honor what would have been his 100th birthday, the Royal Canadian Mint has issued a new $2 coin that features the work of late Haida artist and activist Bill Reid. [The Art Newspaper]

In case you missed it, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York issued a second round of layoffs and furloughs that will affect 260 workers. [ARTnews]

Art & Artists

For the Guardian’s “My Best Shot” column, photographer Danny Lyon talks about his strongest image taken in Tennessee in 1967. “It’s an enormously emotional picture,” he said. [The Guardian]

Philip Kennicott writes, “The new Eisenhower Memorial is stunning, especially at night. But is this the last of the ‘great man’ memorials?.” [The Washington Post]

Seph Rodney writes that “the street art adorning boarded-up storefronts in New York City” is the artistic heir to the makers of France’s famed Lascaux Cave. [The New York Times]

Sebastian Smee writes about the new book, Gordon Parks: The Atmosphere of Crime, 1957, which offers an expanded view of Parks’s photo essay which was originally published in Life magazine. [The Washington Post]

Read a review of the National Gallery of Art’s reopened exhibition, “True to Nature: Open-Air Painting in Europe, 1780–1870.” [The Wall Street Journal]

Music

Mark Swed, the L.A. Times’s classic music critic, writes about how avant-garde composer Pauline Oliveros “taught us to hear with more than ears.” [Los Angeles Times]

Cheyenne-Arapaho artist Brent Learned will make a music video for Redbone’s classic 1974 single “Come and Get Your Love,” as part of an initiative by Sony’s Legacy Recordings. [The Art Newspaper]