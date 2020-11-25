Recently Rediscovered Mary Cassatt Painting, Joe Biden’s Cultural Policy, and More: Morning Links from November 25, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

A traveling survey show focused on American artists in Spain will feature a recently discovered Mary Cassatt painting. The show is set to open first at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, in February. [Forbes]

Is that strange monolith in the Utah desert a sculpture by Minimalist artist John McCracken? Not even his gallery representative David Zwirner is sure. [The New York Times]

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has dropped its sexual discrimination inquiry into Gregory Burke, the former CEO of Canada’s Remai Modern museum. The museum settled with one complainant, but did not admit any wrongdoing. [ArtAsiaPacific]

What will Joe Biden’s cultural policy look like? Overall, fairly positive for the arts, according to experts. “Things are going to change,” one organizational leader said. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Artists

Artist Divya Mehra discovered a looted statue in Canada’s MacKenzie Art Gallery. That work is now headed back to India. [Artnet News]

Artist Deng Yufeng’s latest project involves leading people down Chinese streets without being seen by cameras. The piece is a meditation on the role of surveillance in the country. [South China Morning Post]

Market

Greenhouse Auctions, a new digital sales platform, places a focus on emerging artists. The goal is to offer “community and transparency,” and to rectify industry-wide disparities. [Art Market Monitor]

Museums

With Covid cases on the rise in Maryland, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Walters Art Museum have temporarily closed. [CBS]

“The museum is a fundamentally 18th-century institution that finds itself stumbling as it enters the 21st century,” said curator Helen Molesworth. [Washington Post]

The National Gallery of Victoria in Australia will receive funding from the Victorian government that could dramatically transform the institution. The museum plans to use the money to undertake a major expansion. [The Guardian]