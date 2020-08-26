MASS MoCA Director Explains His Planned Departure, teamLab Opens Dutch Space, and More: Morning Links from August 26, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Joe Thompson, the outgoing director of MASS MoCA, opened up about his reasons for stepping down, saying, “Creative institutions need new perspectives all the time: fresh leadership on the board and fresh leadership on the staff, new points of view, wider perspectives.” [WBUR]

When the Metropolitan Museum of Art reopens on August 29, all visitors over the age of two will be required to wear masks, and temperature checks will be mandatory. The museum will also institute a bike valet service. [Forbes]

Museums around Washington are beginning to slate their reopenings, with the Seattle Art Museum planning to allow visitors again starting next month. [The Seattle Times]

An archivist in Germany has discovered what are believed to be two Albrecht Dürer engravings in a monastery library. [Monopol]

Art and Artists

Tiago Gualberto opens up about what it is like, as an Afro-Brazilian artist, to think about Inhotim, a giant art park founded by Bernardo Paz, whose businesses have extracted minerals from areas around Brazil. [Artforum]

Turner Prize–winning artist Elizabeth Price gets the profile treatment—and dishes on her time with what may have been the coronavirus, which she describes as “boring and exasperating.” [The Guardian]

Enrique Metinides, a photographer known for his dramatic images of crime scenes and car crashes, is being dubbed the “Mexican Weegee.” [The Guardian]

Digital Art

teamLab, a Japanese collective known for producing giant high-tech installations, will open its first permanent exhibition space in Utrecht in the Netherlands. [The Art Newspaper]

“What’s most moving and refreshing about net art is that we have direct access to it,” Sophie Haigney writes. [The New York Times]