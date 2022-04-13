Pittsburgh’s Mattress Factory Names Director, $20 M. Louise Bourgeois Spider Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 13, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

A BIG GIFT. The art patron Dimitris Daskalopoulos, a mainstay of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list, revealed that he will donate 100 works from his prized collection of contemporary art jointly to the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, on whose boards he sits. ARTnews Editor in Chief Sarah Douglas has the story . The decision to have two institutions share such a large body of work has no clear precedent. The Guggenheim’s director, Richard Armstrong, termed it “a home run.” In addition, Daskalopoulos—who has acquired works by David Hammons, Mike Kelley, and Lynda Benglis over some 30 years—will give about 110 pieces to Tate and 140 to the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Athens.

CHARITABLE SALES. Next month in Geneva, Christie’s will offer a 205-carat yellow diamond that was also sold via the house in 1918, during World War I, by the British Red Cross Society and the Order of St. John, Penta reports. Then, it earned the equivalent of about $780,000 today; this time, it has a $10.7 million high estimate. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross , according to Christie’s. Meanwhile, art, awards, and other items owned by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are being sold in an online auction by Potomack Company to benefit the Washington National Opera, the Associated Press reports. It carries a $80,000 high estimate, and includes a Pablo Picasso plate.

The Digest

A wall-hung Louise Bourgeois spider will be the most expensive sculpture ever offered at auction in Asia, when Sotheby’s brings it up to the block in Hong Kong later this month with an estimate of $15 million to $20 million.

[Artnet News, The Art Newspaper, Penta/Barron’s]

The Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh has hired David Oresick to be its executive director. Oresick, who has run the Silver Eye Center for Photography in the city since 2014, will take the place of Hayley Haldeman, who announced late last year that she would step down. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Photographer Annie Leibovitz shot a pregnant Rihanna at the Ritz Paris. [Vogue]

Mako Komuro—who gave up her Japanese imperial title, Princess Mako, married a commoner, and moved to New York—is reportedly working at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as an unpaid intern on a show of works by Okinawan artist Yamada Shinzan (1885–1977). [Town & Country]

Working with Gagosian and the company (RED), artist Ed Ruscha has created a limited-edition scarf. The proceeds from its sale will benefit efforts to provide “equitable access to COVID-19 relief in countries in need,” Rosemary Feitelberg reports. A bonus item: (RED) cofounder Bono stopped by Ruscha’s studio. [WWD]

The Brooklyn home of dealer Audrey Rose Smith and photographer and designer Vicente Muñoz, who are married and who put out Balcony magazine, includes art by Virginia Greenleaf Koch and Ernst Yohji Jäger. [Clever/Architectural Digest]

The Kicker

ONE OF THE MOST QUOTABLE PEOPLE ON THE PLANET, artist, collector, and Baltimore Museum of Art trustee John Waters told the Pitch (“Kansas City’s independent source for news and culture”) that he likes Kansas and that “it’s like a minimalist, beautiful art piece.” Waters has a new book coming out, Liar Mouth: A Feel-Bad Romance, that is “probably the craziest thing I’ve written since Pink Flamingos ,” he said. “It’s about a woman who steals suitcases in airports. Here’s the human trailer: Marsha Sprinkle, suitcase thief, master of disguise, scammer… children and dogs hate her.” What more could you want? It is out next month. [The Pitch]