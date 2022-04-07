Brazil’s Mendes Wood DM Is the Latest Gallery to Open in New York’s Tribeca Neighborhood

Mendes Wood DM will opening a 7,000-square-foot gallery in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood early next month. Its new Walker Street location includes three gallery spaces.

Founded by Felipe Dmab, Matthew Wood, and Pedro Mendes in São Paulo in 2010, the gallery maintains a presence in São Paulo and Brussels, and previously operated on the Upper East Side in New York through early 2021. The founders plan to use this expansion to continue showcasing work by Brazilian artists.

In the past few years, many galleries have departed Chelsea and the Lower East Side to take up residence in Tribeca. Among those to do so are Andrew Kreps Gallery, P.P.O.W, and James Cohan Gallery. David Zwirner also opened a new outpost in the neighborhood known as 52 Walker and run by Ebony L. Haynes.

“The experience of opening in New York has been so rewarding; now we want to take it to another level,” said cofounder Matthew Wood in an interview with the Financial Times.

A survey of work by Brazilian artist Paulo Nazareth, titled “Nosotros los otros” (“We the others”), will inaugurate the new space on May 6. Nazareth’s performance- and installation-based work draws on his Afro-Brazilian and Indigenous heritage. The exhibition, which brings together works from 2005 to the present, highlights the artist’s photography series “Notícias de América” (“News from America”), 2009–11, which documents his travels through Latin and South America and the United States. Other included works range in medium from performances, photographs, films, sculptures, and works on paper.

Nazareth’s “radical, non-linear walk-abouts, first South to North and then North to South again, reflect a notion of the world as an open field of possibility, one subject to re-writing and re-signifying,” Wood said in a statement. “These are methodologies and concerns the gallery has sought to represent since its inception in 2010 and will continue to promote in our new home in Tribeca.”