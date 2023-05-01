Everything to Know about the Met Gala 2023, Explained

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Tonight, A-list celebrities, fashion world icons, and the art world come together at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala.

Every year on the first Monday of May, the museum hosts the art and couture ball to support its costume department, which holds around 33,000 objects across seven centuries of fashion history. Guests are invited to the Met Gala by invitation and a single ticket can cost up to $50,000. Though the price may seem high, there are expected to be roughly 400 guests in attendance tonight.

This year’s theme centers around the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who perhaps most notably served as the creative designer for the French fashion house Chanel. The theme is decided on by the Costume Institute’s chief curator Andrew Bolton before it is presented to the Met’s director and president.

For “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, roughly 150 original looks will be on view next to Lagerfeld’s sketches and video interviews.

“At its heart the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments,” said Bolton in an interview with Vogue. “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum…He would say, ‘Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’”

Previous themes have included “Camp” (based on Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay) in 2019 and “Heavenly Bodies” (which borrowed from the Vatican collection) in 2018, among others.

British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel, Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, and Albanian pop singer and songwriter Dua Lipa are this year’s co-chairs of the event, alongside Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Those wishing to watch the red carpet event can tune in on E!, beginning at 6 p.m. EST.