Met Museum Plans for $100 M. Revenue Loss, Ana Mendieta Estate Files Heated Lawsuit, and More: Morning Links from March 19, 2020

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which announced its temporary closure last week, said it could be closed until July and plans to loss $100 million in revenue.

News

Despite early technical glitches, galleries reported steady sales during the first VIP preview day of the online version of the Art Basel Hong Kong fair. [ARTnews/Art Market Monitor]

The estate of Ana Mendieta discovered one of the artist’s long-lost works in a Sotheby’s photography sale—and has filed a heated lawsuit. [ARTnews]

Art & Artists

The New York Times asked 35 of the country’s best-known African-American artists, actors, writers, and creatives what inspires them. Among those polled are Kerry James Marshall, Mickalene Thomas, and LaToya Ruby Frazier, and artists who are inspiration for others include Glenn Ligon, Kara Walker, Wangechi Mutu, and Kahlil Joseph. [The New York Times]

Six hashtags to follow on social media during the coronavirus-related museum closures around the world. [The Art Newspaper]

Critic Sebastian Smee has a guide to art-related things to do while stuck at home during the ongoing coronavirus emergency. [The Washington Post]

Lives

Merry Norris, a Los Angeles patron of the arts and a founder of the city’s Museum of Contemporary Art, has died at 80. [Los Angeles Times]

Peter Loughrey, the auctioneer and curator who founded Los Angeles Modern Auctions and is perhaps best known for his frequent appearances on Antiques Roadshow, has died at 52. [Architectural Digest]

William Burke, a Paris-based American gallerist and collector who got his start with Ileana Sonnabend, has died at 71. [The Guardian]

Jamey Gambrell, who worked as a writer and editor at Artforum and Art in America, has died at 65. [Artforum]

Misc.

The editor in charge of the L.A. Times’s weekly cultural listing details how coronavirus-related cancellations have upended his job. [Los Angeles Times]