Met to Reopen in August, Seattle Art Museum at Center of Strange Hoax, and More: Morning Links from June 24, 2020

Museums

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has officially set its reopening date for August 29—more than a month after museums in New York are expected to be allowed to start welcoming visitors again. [The New York Times]

In an open letter, workers at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art decried the institution’s “racist censorship” of a Black staffer and demanded change. [ARTnews]

On Monday, a release went out claiming that the Seattle Art Museum was being dissolved and transferred to the ownership of BIPOC art organizations. But it turned out that it was all an elaborate hoax, and the release was fake. [The Seattle Times]

Among the first shows set to take place under Kaywin Feldman’s leadership at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. is “Afro-Atlantic Histories,” which first debuted in 2018 at the Museu de Arte de São Paulo in a critically lauded presentation. [The Washington Post]

“Afro-Atlantic Histories” came in at #3 in an ARTnews survey of the most important exhibitions of the 2010s last year. [ARTnews]

Layoffs

The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis has laid off 33 part-timers as it plans for a July 16 reopening. [Minneapolis Star-Tribune]

The National Gallery of Australia in Canberra will slash its acquisition fund and part ways with 10 percent of its staff as it attempts to soften the blow of a multimillion-dollar loss. [The Guardian]

Monumental Art

Monuments Lab, a Philadelphia-based think tank, is working to consider how statues ought to function in public spaces and to understand “the histories that seem to be in perpetuity, but in fact, aren’t actually fixed,” as its founders put it in a new interview. [Artforum]

A monumental Andy Goldsworthy work in San Francisco has been damaged in what is believed to be arson. [The Art Newspaper]

Around Europe

Filmmaker Ángeles González-Sinde has been named the president of the board of the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid. [El País]

Artist Günther Uecker has been fined €750 (about $850) after failing to make a court appearance in Düsseldorf, Germany. [Monopol]