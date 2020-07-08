Metropolitan Museum of Art Releases Diversity Plan, MacDowell Colony Changes Its Name, and More: Morning Links from July 8, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Amid pressure to diversify, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has released a 13-point plan that will put the museum on “a path towards greater fairness, opportunity, and service to the public and each other.” Among them is the hiring of a chief diversity officer within the next four months. [Artnet News]

The MacDowell Colony, a well-known artist’s retreat, has dropped the word “Colony” from its name after staff members claimed it had “oppressive overtones.” [The New York Times]

Richard di Liberto, who helped photograph the Frick Collection’s storied holdings, has died of coronavirus-related complications at 82. [The New York Times]

Nicola Lees, the director of the Aspen Art Museum in Colorado, began her new job in March, just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting. She’s since started work on “building communities” within the local scene. [The Aspen Times]

Coronavirus

To lighten the blow of financial losses caused by the pandemic, the Musée Rodin in Paris has been forced to create bronze casts of the artist’s work. [The Art Newspaper]

Salisbury Cathedral in England has officially reopened with an art exhibition that includes work by Antony Gormley and Grayson Perry. [The Guardian]

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has postponed the opening of its Art Preserve, a massive new museum devoted to artist-built environments, until 2021. [The Sheboygan Press]

Art and Artists

Cleveland activists have issued a cease and desist letter to artist Shaun Leonardo, asking that he stop showing work featuring the killing of a Black boy by the police and to remove all images of such art from his site. [Artnet News]

Looking for something to read this summer? Try one of these six great art novels. [Art in America]

Artist Khadija Saye may have been just 24 when she died in 2017 during the Grenfell Tower fire, but her legacy has not been forgotten. To remember her, prints of her photographs have been situated throughout London’s Notting Hill neighborhood. [The Guardian]