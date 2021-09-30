Met Museum to Return 10th-Century Sculpture to Nepal

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced on Wednesday that it will return a 10th-century sculpture of a Hindu deity to the government of Nepal. Following a review of its provenance, researchers determined there were gaps in its ownership.

The 13-inch square relief sculpture depicts Shiva at the center flanked by two disciples. The religious antiquity once resided in a shrine in Kathmandu called the Kankeswari Temple (Kanga-Ajima). After being looted from the region by an unknown source roughly 50 years ago, it eventually came into the hands of a private collector, who gifted the artifact to the museum in 1995.

“The museum is committed to the responsible acquisition of archaeological art, and applies rigorous provenance standards both to new acquisitions and the study of works long in its collection,” the Met said in a statement.

Nepalese government officials will receive the piece on behalf of the country. “The warm cooperation we have received from the museum has deeply contributed to Nepal’s national efforts to recover and reinstate its lost artifacts,” acting Consul General Bishnu Prasad Gautam of Nepal said in a statement.