Alex Da Corte Commissioned for Met Museum’s 2021 Roof Garden Installation

Alex Da Corte, whose practice spans video works, performance, painting, installation, and sculpture, has been commissioned to create the next site-specific installation on the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Title As Long as the Sun Lasts, Da Corte’s installation will be on view from April 16 through October 31.

As Long as the Sun Lasts is the ninth installation in the museum’s series of site-specific commissions for the outdoor space, which in recent years has featured work by Huma Bhabha, Alicja Kwade, and, in 2020, Héctor Zamora. The latest installation was conceived by the artist in consultation with Sheena Wagstaff, chairman of modern and contemporary art at the Met, and Shanay Jhaveri, assistant curator of international modern and contemporary art at the museum.

“By tapping icons of art and popular culture from our collective consciousness, Alex Da Corte has created a new type of monument in this commission,” Wagstaff said in a statement.

“The installation, which the artist initiated as the pandemic first took hold of the world, evokes notions of uncertainty, nostalgia, sadness, and hope so inherent in our turbulent times,” Max Hollein, director of the Met, added in a release. “With this commission, Da Corte has created a work of art that meets the present moment and its challenges with the promise of optimism.”

Da Corte is known for vibrant, biomorphic creations integrating video and design elements that address a range of topics, from pop culture to consumerism and capitalism. His work was featured at the 2019 Venice Biennale and the 2018 Carnegie International in Pittsburgh, and he has had solo exhibitions at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, the Prada Rong Zhai art space in Shanghai, and other international institutions.