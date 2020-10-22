Missing Jacob Lawrence Painting Found, Mondrian Lawsuit, and More: Morning Links from October 22, 2020

Artist Jacob Lawrence stands among his paintings from the "Migration Series" at New York's Payson Gallery in Nov. 19, 1993.

News

Hilarie M. Sheets details the story of how a Jacob Lawrence painting, which had been missing for decades, had been hanging in the apartment of a couple who had bought it directly from the artist. [The New York Times]

Here’s a just-published primer on Jacob Lawrence’s art. [ARTnews]

Roland and Jane Cowan, London collectors who gave Banksy a show in 2005, have been revealed to be the sellers of the artist’s Show Me the Monet, which fetched £7.6 million at auction this week. [The Art Newspaper]

Piet Mondrian’s heirs have filed a lawsuit against a museum in Germany seeking to recover four works currently owned by the museum. [ARTnews]

Market

Katya Kazakina reports that Ronald O. Perelman will sell a crown jewel of his collection, Giacometti’s monumental Grande femme I, in a private sale via Sotheby’s. The house is looking for a bid of at least $90 million; the collector has already sold off $350 million worth of art. [Bloomberg]

Georgina Adam weighs in the recent flood of museums deaccessioning artwork, asking, “But will there just be too many of these works on the block in the coming months, and will there be enough buyers for them?” [The Art Newspaper]

The pandemic has forced many of the world’s top galleries to shift the schedules—and locations—of their exhibitions. [The New York Times]

Museums

Philip Kennicott reviews Washington, D.C.’s newest museum, Planet Word, which is devoted to language. The institution “has attempted to break down a vast subject so that visitors can be more cognizant of something they use reflexively and unconsciously.” [The Washington Post]

How the Ford Foundation’s recent initiative America’s Cultural Treasures was a lifeline to El Museo del Barrio, which received a $4 million grant, or 68% of its operating budget. [Bloomberg]

Here’s a look at the now-open, first-ever Asia Society Triennial, which was postponed because of the pandemic. [The New York Times]

Art & Artists

L.A.-based artist Linda Stark, who “transforms kitschy hearts into visceral symbols of love and valor,” gets the profile treatment from Carolina A. Miranda. [Los Angeles Times]

Here’s a deep dive into how one family is “working fervently to restore [a] forgotten artist to greatness”: 19th-century painter Rosa Bonheur. [Smithsonian Magazine]

Artists are trying to save the art they painted on boarded up storefronts. [The Verge]

Pictures

William Eggleston’s first book, Election Eve, which documented the lead-up to Jimmy Carter winning the presidency in 1976, has been republished. Take a look at some of the images from that series. [The Art Newspaper]

“Portr-8,“ at the new London gallery Doyle Wham, looks at contemporary African portraiture photography. Here’s a look of some of what is on view. [The Guardian]