Suspected MoMA Attacker Arrested in Philadelphia

Gary Cabana, a man who the New York Police Department said stabbed two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York this past Saturday, has been arrested in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday morning, the NYPD said that Cabana had been apprehended by Philadelphia police, though an investigation is still ongoing. Steve Keeley, a reporter for Philadelphia’s Fox 29, said on Twitter that Cabana had been detained outside a Greyhound bus station at around 1:30 a.m.

The NYPD previously said that Cabana attacked two MoMA workers after being denied entry on Saturday. Police reported that he had been involved in prior incidents at the museum, and that his membership had been revoked as a result. Both workers had been taken to the hospital afterward and were recovering, NYPD officials said on Saturday.

Cabana an usher in Broadway theaters and had, according to those who knew him, been facing mental health issues. Tabloids have seized on social media accounts that appeared to be his own for signs about what may have precipitated the stabbing. “Bipolar is a tough road to hoe,” one post read on an account attributed to Cabana’s name.

After the stabbings, MoMA evacuated on Saturday and remained closed to the public until today. The museum has now reopened and is once again allowing visitors as usual.

Following reports that Cabana had been arrested, MoMA made its first public statement explicitly acknowledging the stabbing, writing on Instagram, “From all of us at MoMA, thank you for your support. We’re relieved and grateful that our colleagues are recovering, and the attacker was arrested.”