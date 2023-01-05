Man Suspected of MoMA Stabbing Is Charged With Attempted Murder and Assault

Members of the New York Police Department in front of MoMA after the 2022 stabbings.

Gary Cabana, the man who New York police accused of stabbing two workers at the Museum of Modern Art last year, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

According to the New York Post, Cabana has also been extradited to New York, after having been held in Philadelphia for a period of psychiatric evaluation.

Cabana is suspected of having stabbed two 24-year-old female workers at MoMA in March 2022. At the time, police said that he had been denied entry, and that this was not his first incident at the museum, which had previously revoked his membership after the prior ones. Both women were not fatally wounded during the March 2022 incident.

After the stabbings, the museum closed for more than a day, and tabloids pored over Cabana’s social media presence, which seemed to evince a mental health struggle. He reportedly wrote of being bipolar in one post.

In a message to the Post, Cabana said that, contrary to statements by the police, he had never received word from MoMA security that had his membership had been terminated. Days later, the Post reported that Cabana had been arrested in Philadelphia.

Following the incident, MoMA reportedly made efforts to beef up its security. According to Hyperallergic, the museum renewed its contract with the New York Police Department, despite protests in 2020 from some workers at MoMA, who had called for an end to that relationship.