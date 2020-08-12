Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Employees Defend Ouster of Nathalie Bondil, Monet Water Lilies to Travel, and More: Morning Links from August 12, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Employees at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts have banded together to claim that the firing of the museum’s former director, Nathalie Bondil, was just. [The Globe and Mail]

A debate over a swastika found on the floor of the Kunststätte Bossard museum in Jesterburg, Germany, is still ongoing, with some officials at the institution saying the Nazi symbol can’t be removed because it’s part of the museum’s history. [The New York Times]

Gagosian is putting its weight behind artist Titus Kaphar’s organization NXTHXN in New Haven, Connecticut, an incubator intended to serve the city’s Black community. Dealers from the gallery, which represents Kaphar, will become part of its programs, helping to coach local artists. [Artnet News]

Fergus McCaffrey, of New York and Tokyo, is being sued by an art-handling company that alleges that the gallery has failed to pay more than $145,000 in bills. [Crain’s New York]

Art History

During the U.S. Civil War, Black collectors “negotiated their precarious freedoms through the collection and promotion of Black art.” [Artsy]

A graduate student at the University of California, San Francisco is working to save a WPA mural by Bernard Zakheim featuring Biddy Mason, a famed nurse who went on to found the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Los Angeles. [The New York Times]

A 2021 blockbuster exhibition about Impressionism and the decorative arts—“the last impressionist subject which has not yet been explored,” according to one curator—will include some of the finest Monet water lily paintings. [The Guardian]

Changes

Through his foundation, Oregon philanthropist Jordan D. Schnitzer has acquired a 300-work archive of Judy Chicago’s prints and works on paper. [The Art Newspaper]

After a period of “deep sleep” in the Israel Museum’s storage, the Dead Sea Scrolls are going back on view as the museum prepares to reopen. [The New York Times]