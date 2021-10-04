John Richardson’s Final Picasso Volume, Columbia Law School’s First Artist in Residence, and More: Morning Links for October 4, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

A MONDAY ART-LAW BLOTTER. The Mexican government has created a special law-enforcement division that will focus on recovering looted cultural objects, the Art Newspaper reports. The announcement came at the opening of an exhibition of more than 1,500 historical artifacts in Mexico City at the National Anthropology Museum and the museum of the Public Education Department. More than half to the materials in the show were once improperly held abroad, the Associated Press reports. In Lawrence, Kansas, police said they have recovered a Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds work stolen from outside the Spencer Art Museum at the University of Kansas, WIBW News Now reports. They are speaking to a person of interest. Columbia Law School has started an artist-in-residence program, per Reuters. New York photographer Bayeté Ross Smith will be the first to hold the position. And a Gustav Klimt portrait that was stolen in 1997 from a museum in northern Italy, and found last year, will appear in a Klimt show at the Palazzo Braschi in Rome later this month, the AP reports.

THE LAST CHAPTER. The fourth, and final, volume in John Richardson‘s acclaimed Pablo Picasso biography will be released in November, the AP reports. There was “essentially a finished manuscript” at the time of Richardson’s death, in 2019, at 95 , his editor said; it is shorter than previous volumes, coming in at about 300 pages. The book picks up the artist’s story in 1933 and concludes in 1943, three decades before the artist’s death. (Richardson met him five years later, in 1948, and they later became friends.) A strong endorsement for the project comes from grandson Bernard Ruiz-Picasso. “I think his are the most important of the Picasso biographies,” he told the wire service.

The Digest

Photojournalist Edward Keating, whose work at ground zero in the aftermath of 9/11 won the New York Times a Pulitzer Prize, died of cancer at 65. Keating departed from the paper after being accused of staging a photograph. He denied the claim while saying he “might have influenced” its subject, terming such prompts “part of the craft.” [The New York Times]

Lars Vilks, the Swedish artist who drew the Prophet Muhammad’s head atop a dog’s body in 2007, leading to death threats and police protection, died in a car accident at the age of 75. The crash, which involved a truck hitting a civilian police car he was in, is under investigation. [Associated Press/The Washington Post]

Journalist Jori Finkel took a look at what the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has been buying. Among its purchases are major pieces by Frida Kahlo, Robert Colescott, and Artemisia Gentileschi. The museum is scheduled to open in Los Angeles in 2023. [The Art Newspaper]

The artist list is out for Documenta 15, which is being organized by Ruangrupa, and is on the calendar for next June. It is heavy on collectives and groups, including Black Quantum Futurism, the Nest Collective, and Asia Art Archive. The lineup may be expanded at a later date, organizers said. [ARTnews]

Givenchy creative director has created a collection in collaboration with artist Josh Smith. “There is a lot to be gained artistically for both of us,” Smith said, “and the reason I wanted to do this was to learn and to feel a different way of working and of generating and forming ideas.” [Vogue]

After canceling its past two editions because of the pandemic, Burning Man is looking to raise cash through a Sotheby’s benefit auction of artworks, NFTs, experiences, and “mutant vehicles.” Burning Man’s CEO, Marian Goodell, said last month, “We have money to get to the end of year barely.” [Billboard]

The Kicker

A SERVICE JOURNALISM EDITION: Dealer Lucas Zwirner, of David Zwirner gallery, shared some of his style cues, cultural passions, and favorite products for the “How to Spend It” feature in the Financial Times. He mentions Sprüngli chocolate, Air Jordan 9s, a Zoe Barcza artwork, the rapper Cam’ron, and a lot more. Meanwhile, artist Rob Pruitt revealed his food choices over one week for “The Grub Street Diet.” His diary includes stops at Court Street Grocers (for its Tunaberry sandwich) and Ajisen Ramen (salmon ramen). Also consumed by Pruitt: Martha Stewart CBD Gummies. “When I saw the actual gummies I thought, It’s like a painter’s palette,” Pruitt said. “This array of beautiful colors, they’re bigger than you would expect.”