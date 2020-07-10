Murdoch Buys Stake in Art Basel’s Parent Company, MoMA’s Arts Educators Speak Out on Contract Cuts and More: Morning Links from July 10, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

James Murdoch’s investment firm Lupa Systems is set to acquire one-third of the shares of MCH Group, the company that owns Art Basel. [ARTnews]

Poorly paid or newly unemployed, MoMA’s freelance arts educators speak out on recent contract cuts at the museum. [The Art Newspaper]

Sandra Jackson-Dumont, director of the hotly anticipated Lucas Museum of Narrative, has announced her hires for key leadership positions. [ARTnews]

After months of debate, France’s chief architect for historic monuments has ruled that the Notre Dame spire should be reconstructed exactly as it was before last year’s fire. [The Guardian]

How dangerous is visiting a library or museum during the coronavirus pandemic? The Texas Medical Association has created a graphic to help assess the risk. [Hyperallergic]

The Art Market

Zao Wou-Ki, Liu Ye Lead led Phillips $26 million Hong Kong contemporary evening sale, up by almost 10% from 2019. [Art Market Monitor]

With five months to go, Art Basel Miami Beach is still barreling ahead. But will this year’s edition survive Florida’s public health crisis? [Miami Herald]

Art and Institutions

The pioneering Swiss Dadaist Sophie Taeuber-Arp is finally having a moment. [The New York Times]

Jerry Saltz walks us through his quarantine “obsessions”: two Renaissance depictions of the Last Supper. [New York Magazine]

In a new video, Forrest McGill, a curator at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, describes his favorite object in their collection —a piece that would allow viewers to “dream of a benign, well-ordered world.” [NPR]

Storm King Art Center, the beloved sculpture park in the Hudson Valley, reopens to the public on July 15. It’s also celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, a perfect time to revisit or discover its treasures. [The New York Times]