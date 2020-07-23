One Out of Every Three Museums May Close Because of Pandemic and More: Morning Links from July 23, 2020

General view of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, a previous winner of the Art Fund Museum of The Year award.

News

A new survey by the American Alliance of Museums reported that one out of every three museums in the U.S. may close as a result of the pandemic, based on projections from 750 museum directors. [The Art Newspaper]

The Marciano Art Foundation reached a private settlement with 70 former employees who were laid off days after announcing a union drive. One staffer described it as “bittersweet.” [Los Angeles Times]

Auction sales fell to $2.9 billion through July 10, 2020, down from $5.7 billion during the same period, or nearly half, new data revealed. [Financial Times]

The Art Fund will change its Museum of the Year prize and have the purse of £200,000 split equally by five U.K. museums, following a trend started by Turner Prize. [The Art Newspaper]

SFMOMA

The New York Times interviewed various prominent art world figures about Gary Garrels’s recent resignation from SFMOMA after he used the term “reverse discrimination.” [The New York Times]

In the latest edition of his column, “Ask a Curator,” Francesco Bonami, who has organized editions of the Venice Biennale and the Whitney Biennial, also weighed in on Garrels’s resignation. [ARTnews]

Artists

Sculptor Marguerite Humeau gets the profile treatment. She tells writer Zoë Lescaze, “I always think about my projects, or the process of making them, as time machines somehow, and maybe space machines as well. It’s about creating transitions between things that happened deep in the past, into the present and far in the future.” [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

Here’s an analysis of the auction market for postwar painter Zao Wou-Ki, who is among the top selling artists across the market. [Art Market Monitor]

Art

Jason Farago visited two museums in the Berkshires: the Clark Art Institute and MASS MoCA. He writes, “Remember when you thought your “first” museum visit would feel like a payoff as the pandemic abated?” [The New York Times]

The Bronx Documentary Center is presenting its third annual Latin American Foto Festival. Here is a slideshow rounding up some of the best images, including ones taken during the pandemic. [The Guardian]

Artist Peter Plagens rounds up 9 video artworks that can be accessed from home, ranging from works made in 1975 to one made in 2014. [The Wall Street Journal]

Critic Jonathan Jones names his favorite 10 butts in art. His picks range from sculpture to painting to drawings. [The Guardian]