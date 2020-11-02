Second-Wave Museum Closures: Which Institutions Have Shuttered Amid New Lockdowns?

The Louvre locked down a second time in November as a second wave took hold in France.

As a second wave of the coronavirus crisis surges in Europe, countries such as Belgium, Germany, and France have imposed new lockdowns and forced the closure of institutions for a month and, in some cases, potentially longer. Below, a look at some of the major institutions that have planned closures in response. This article will be updated as museums announce their plans.

Latest update: 11/2/20, 3:50 p.m.

Belgium

As Belgium became the epicenter of the second wave in Europe, the country was the first to announce new lockdown measures that impact museums. Though galleries were allowed to stay open, in late October museums were ordered closed until November 19, including…

BOZAR Centre for Fine Arts, Brussels

WIELS Center for Contemporary Art, Brussels

France

As cases rose to their highest levels since the spring, French president Emmanuel Macron declared a second lockdown. All non-essential businesses, including museums and galleries, are to remain closed through December 1.

Centre Pompidou, Paris

Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris

Louvre, Paris

Montpellier Contemporain

Musée d’Art Contemporain Lyon

Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville, Paris

Musée de l’Orangerie, Paris

Musée d’Orsay, Paris

Musée Marmottan Monet, Paris

Musée Rodin, Paris

Palais de Tokyo, Paris

Germany

When Germany enacted a new wave of restrictions in early November, guidelines did not include a requirement that museums must close. But some states interpreted them that way, ordering institutions to shutter for November. Some museum directors were displeased with the decision, with around 40 signing an open letter decrying the financial consequences of the closures. (As a result of the restrictions, the Art Cologne fair, which had been postponed from the spring to the fall, was canceled.)

Alte Pinakothek, Munich

Berlin State Museums

Haus der Kunst, Munich

Museum Brandhorst, Munich

Museum Ludwig, Cologne

Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich

Schinkel Pavillon, Berlin

Sweden

After instituting few restrictions during the first wave, five regions in Sweden were advised to take greater caution this time around. In some cases, residents were advised not to go to museums for part of November.

Moderna Museet, Stockholm

United Kingdom

On November 2, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a new lockdown that would see the closure of museums and galleries from November 5 to December 2.

British Museum, London

National Gallery, London

Tate (includes Tate Britain and Tate Modern in London, Tate Liverpool, and Tate St. Ives)

Victoria & Albert Museum, London

Whitechapel Gallery, London