Museum Docents Contend with Racism, Institutions Support Beirut Relief Efforts, and More: Morning Links from August 19, 2020

News

As museums continue to reckon with acknowledging their role in systemic racism, education has become key. Now, institutions are thinking through how to train docents to talk about race. [Slate]

A report on New York museum directors’ salaries—which some workers decry as too high—reveals that collector Lonti Ebers left the New Museum’s board after Lisa Phillips tried to negotiate for a larger compensation package. An independent consultant had reviewed it and found it to reflect industry norms. [The New York Times]

Alison Jacques, a London-based dealer, previously represented Saul Fletcher, an artist who is believed to have murdered his former partner, the curator Rebeccah Blum. Now, Jacques has removed all traces of Fletcher from her website—and is encouraging others to do the same. [The Art Newspaper]

Art in Museums

An appeals court in Pasadena, California, has ruled that the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid can keep a prized Camille Pissarro painting. [Artnet News]

John W. Smith, the director of the Rhode Island School of Design’s museum, will depart the institution after a decade at the helm in 2021. [The Herald News]

The Houston Museum of African American Culture in Texas will display a 100-year-old Confederate statue with the hope of continuing a larger conversation about slavery. [Associated Press]

And Beyond

To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, the Park Avenue Armory has created a website devoted to a new project in which female artists were asked to reflect on women’s rights in the U.S. [The Guardian]

UNESCO, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and 25 other museums and organizations have banded together to commit to helping rebuild Beirut following two deadly blasts. [The National]

Although São Paulo’s museums are still closed, the Brazilian city’s street art is flourishing. [Le Figaro]